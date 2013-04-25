FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian Volksbanken expects another loss in 2013
April 25, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Austrian Volksbanken expects another loss in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 25 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG forecast a 2013 loss under local accounting rules after the partly nationalised Austrian lender posted a 2012 loss of 131 million euros ($170.2 million).

“In 2013, as well, a single entity loss (under Austrian rules) is likely and consequently interest payments on upper tier II bonds are not to be expected in 2014,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Under IFRS accounting standards, the bank swung to a 2012 group profit of 313 million euros.

It had said in November it would post a 2012 group profit of hundreds of millions of euros but only due to one-off accounting factors.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender a year ago as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

