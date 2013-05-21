FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Volksbanken slips to Q1 loss
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Austria's Volksbanken slips to Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG slumped to a first-quarter loss as it shrank its business in a drastic EU-mandated revamp.

Austria had to take a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The net loss for the first three months of 2013 came to 21.3 million euros, compared with a profit of 22.2 million in the year-earlier period, Volksbanken said on Tuesday. It reiterated that it expects to post a loss for the full year 2013, without being more specific.

$1 = 0.7778 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.