Volksbanken posts 57 mln euro Q1 loss, sees 2014 loss
May 12, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Volksbanken posts 57 mln euro Q1 loss, sees 2014 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG swung to a first-quarter loss of 57 million euros ($78.4 million) as it presses ahead with radical restructuring plan ordered by the European Union, it said on Monday.

Volksbanken, which is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank late this year, said it expected a clear loss for 2014 as well but was not more specific.

$1 = 0.7270 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
