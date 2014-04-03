Volksbanken CEO upbeat on stress test prospects

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbanken group is well enough capitalised to withstand scrutiny by regulators, Chief Executive Stephan Koren said on Thursday, adding he assumed it would pass a stress test that big euro zone banks face this year.

He told a news conference the Austrian group needs to replace around 900 million euros ($1.24 billion) worth of capital over the next eight years as a result of new Basel III standards and would focus on doing this by boosting the group’s internal financial strength. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)