FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volksbank Romania says cuts NPLs by 490 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Volksbank Romania says cuts NPLs by 490 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 18 (Reuters) - Volksbank Romania will offload non-performing loans with a total nominal value of 490 million euros ($682.42 million), the bank’s President Benoit Catel said in an email to Reuters, selling at an undisclosed discount.

“This transaction further de-risks the business, and results in a cumulative 93 percent reduction of our real estate non-performing loan portfolio,” Catel said.

“We continue in parallel to focus on growing the profitable core of our business. Currently, we are in advanced negotiations with a group of investors. Their name will be communicated after signing, although closing may take few months.”

He said that following the transaction, Volksbank’s NPL ratio will drop to 7.3 percent, “three times below the average level for the banking system.” ($1 = 0.7180 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.