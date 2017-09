Aug 28(Reuters) - Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. :

* Said on Thursday H1 net interest income of 15.3 mln euros vs 15.7 mln euros year ago

* Said H1 net income of 3.0 mln euros vs 4.1 mln euros year ago

* Said H1 net commissions income of 13.4 mln euros vs 13.0 mln year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1lk7JXo

Further company coverage: