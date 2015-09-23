ACEA says no evidence Volkswagen scandal is industry-wide issue

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European car association ACEA on Wednesday said it was taking a scandal at Germany’s Volkswagen over falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests “very seriously”, but signalled it might be an isolated issue.

“There is no evidence that this is an industry-wide issue,” ACEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.23 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in its 78-year-history, blowing a hole in analysts’ profit forecasts.