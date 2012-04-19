FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW CEO warns of 'very demanding year' ahead
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 19, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

VW CEO warns of 'very demanding year' ahead

Andreas Cremer

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen is bracing for a “very demanding year” as the European debt crisis weighs on auto markets and global economic growth slows.

“The risks are growing,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn said in a speech at VW’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Still, VW remains “cautiously optimistic” for 2012 despite the economic uncertainties, he said, adding the company still aims to increase auto sales and revenue beyond 2011 results.

VW also stood by a forecast to match last year’s record operating profit of 11.3 billion euros ($14.83 billion). ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.