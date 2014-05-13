FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW says 4-month group sales rise more than 6 pct to 3.2 mln cars
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 13, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

VW says 4-month group sales rise more than 6 pct to 3.2 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, May 13 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said it increased sales across its multi-brand group more than 6 percent in the first four months to over 3.2 million cars, a new record.

Europe’s largest automotive group has a “good chance” to exceed a 10-million delivery target four years early in 2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the annual general meeting on Tuesday in Hanover, Germany, reiterating comments made on March 13.

VW’s core passenger-car brand on Monday posted a 4.6 percent gain in year-to-date sales to almost 2 million autos as April deliveries alone rose 6.8 percent to 513,400 cars.

Separately, VW said earlier on Tuesday that its bid to take full control of trucks division Scania cleared a major hurdle after a sufficient number of shareholders at the Swedish company accepted its buyout offer.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.