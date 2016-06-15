CORRECTED-Shareholder advisor ISS opposes VW boards, backs dividend

(Corrects to Institutional Shareholder Services in paragraph 1)

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Leading shareholders advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommends investors oppose a vote of confidence in the management and supervisory boards of German carmaker Volkswagen but backed a planned dividend payout.

ISS urged investors to vote against all non-independent nominees to the supervisory board, given what it described as “low board independence of just five percent and against all current board members due to their handling of a recent emissions-test cheating scandal”. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)