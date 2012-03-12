FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says 2012 profit may match 2011 level
March 12, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 6 years ago

VW says 2012 profit may match 2011 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its 2012 operating profit may match last year’s 11.3 billion euros ($14.8 billion) and exceed that level in 2013 as Europe’s largest car maker sees further growth in the U.S. and emerging markets.

Vehicle sales may top a record 8.3 million autos achieved in 2011 this year, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based manufacturer said in its annual report published on Monday. Group revenue may exceed last year’s 159.3 billion euros in 2012 and 2013.

“We remain on track on our way to the top of the automotive industry,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn said in a statement, restating VW’s goal to become the biggest and most profitable auto manufacturer by 2018.

$1 = 0.7622 euros Reporting By Andreas Cremer

