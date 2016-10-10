FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Volkswagen readies challenge to NLRB 'micro union' test
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Volkswagen readies challenge to NLRB 'micro union' test

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Volkswagen Group of America Inc said it would ask a federal appeals court to overturn the National Labor Relations Board's standard for determining when bargaining units that include only certain groups of workers are proper.

The automaker, represented by Littler Mendelson, said it would challenge the standard on Thursday in a statement of issues filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Volkswagen is appealing a 2015 NLRB decision that upheld a United Auto Workers unit of skilled trade employees at an assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dRep0g

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
