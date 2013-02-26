FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi will boost German output further in March on U.S. demand
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 26, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Audi will boost German output further in March on U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi will further expand production at its two German factories in March, citing “stable” demand for luxury vehicles especially from the United States.

The Volkswagen-owned division will add a total of twelve special production shifts at its main factory in Ingolstadt and a plant in Neckarsulm to process orders for vehicles such as the A6 sedan, A7 coupe and Q5 SUV, spokesman Joachim Cordshagen told Reuters on Tuesday.

Audi is “discussing” the possibility of adding more shifts at its two main Germany-based factories in the second quarter, he said, declining to be more specific.

Audi, the main contributor to VW group profit, has been running extra shifts in Germany since the start of the year. The measures may boost first-quarter output by about 5,000 autos in Ingolstadt and 2,600 vehicles in Neckarsulm, Cordshagen said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.