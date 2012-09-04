FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi picks San Jose Chiapa for new Mexico plant
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Audi picks San Jose Chiapa for new Mexico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car unit Audi said it has picked San Jose Chiapa as the site for its new plant for sport utility vehicles in Mexico.

Audi announced earlier this year plans to build a factory in Mexico, a step designed to take advantage of low labour costs in Mexico and an exemption from import duties in some regions to help it reach its target of selling 1 million cars in the United States by 2018.

Audi said on Tuesday it picked the location based on good transport connections and its vicinity to universities and technical schools.

Audi said the new factory would have an annual production capacity of about 150,000 vehicles, as expected, and that the Q5 sport utility vehicles would be built there, starting in 2016. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.