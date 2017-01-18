FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen says to delay SAIC deal to make Audi cars in China till 2018
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 18, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen says to delay SAIC deal to make Audi cars in China till 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it will delay any agreement with SAIC Motor Corp to make Audi cars in China until at least 2018.

A spokesman for Volkswagen said priorities were "first, the 10-year plan with FAW and ties with FAW should be strengthened, second, go through concerns with dealers...and thirdly, is SAIC (Audi)," confirming remarks made by VW China chief Jochem Heizmann to China Daily of the delay. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

