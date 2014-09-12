FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen deliveries rise 2.7 pct in August
September 12, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen deliveries rise 2.7 pct in August

Reuters Staff

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group on Friday said it delivered 740,500 vehicles in August, a rise of 2.7 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

Between January and August, Volkswagen handed 6.52 million cars to customers, a rise of 5.6 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

A gain of 6.9 percent in Europe in January-August and a 16.5 percent increase in deliveries in China helped to offset a 4.8 percent drop in demand in the United States.

“Deliveries by the Volkswagen Group developed well in the first eight months. However, the economic environment in some world markets remains tense,” Group Board Member for Sales Christian Klingler said in a statement on Friday.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand deliveries rose 3.4 percent, thanks to a 17 percent rise in sales in China, and a jump of almost 5 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

