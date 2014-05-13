FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen extends contracts of three board members
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 13, 2014

Volkswagen extends contracts of three board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday said it extended the contracts of three top board members, including that of Audi’s chief executive, Rupert Stadler.

Volkswagen declined to specify how long the contracts had been extended for, but said Stadler, Christian Klinger, board member in charge of sales and marketing, and VW’s China chief Jochem Heizmann had each received a contract extension.

An advance copy of the Wednesday edition of German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said that Stadler and Christian Klinger had each gained a contract extension to five years. Heizmann had received a contract extension of two years, the FAZ said.

The move comes on the same day that Volkswagen said Scania shareholders representing 90.5 percent of the truckmaker’s equity capital had agreed to tender their shares, ending the German auto maker’s battle for control of the Swedish company. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
