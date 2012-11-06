FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Volkswagen Fin plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds
November 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

India's Volkswagen Fin plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.99 million)through dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The financing arm of the German automaker will issue two-year bonds at 9.55 percent and three-year bonds at 9.65 percent, said the source.

HSBC India is the sole arranger to the deal.

Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the auto maker in India. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

