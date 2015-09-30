VW crisis could hit its auto ABS

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Volkswagen asset backed securitisations may be hit through the emissions scandal’s impact on its used car values, Fitch said on Wednesday.

Fitch does not anticipate a direct and immediate impact on VW’s transaction performance from reduced used car prices, and expects it to satisfy its obligations in upcoming ABS transactions.

However, the rating agency said the implications for VW, its operations and the regulatory response are still developing.

Auto ABS transactions are exposed to used car values either directly through residual value or indirectly via recovery proceeds from the sale of the car when a borrower or lessee defaults.

Other - albeit less likely - factors for VW loss potential include the invalidation of loans or lease contracts or cars being declared not roadworthy.

Fitch rates 25 VW originated transactions globally; 15 were securitised in EMEA, six in the US and four in APAC. Only five Fitch-rated transactions originated by VW are exposed to residual value risk - one in the US and four in EMEA.

Fitch expects price challenges for the affected diesel vehicles to come from a recall, in which resale values may decline if the remediation results in lower fuel economy and performance.

“While VW will likely clarify the portion of affected vehicles in each transaction in due course, we expect it to be lower in the US given the lower diesel penetration than in Europe,” Fitch said.

“Historically, other recalls that have pushed down used car values in the US have been relatively short. Over the last decade, recalls with the strongest impact have resulted in as much as 10%-20% declines in used car values of the affected vehicles in the immediate months after recall before recovering,” Fitch said.

Reuters reported late on Friday that the European Central Bank suspended purchases of ABS backed by car loans from Volkswagen, pending a review. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)