5 months ago
March 22, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 months ago

Volkswagen to hold investor call for euro comeback deal

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen International Finance will hold a call with bond investors at 10:00am on Wednesday, according to a lead bank.

A euro-denominated multi-tranche benchmark, two-year floater, four-year fixed, 6.5-year fixed and 10-year fixed transactions are expected to follow.

The senior unsecured transaction will be issued on the basis of a standalone prospectus, subject to market conditions.

Volkswagen, guaranteed by Volkswagen AG, is rated A3 (negative) by Moody's and BBB+ (negative) by S&P. The German car maker has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho Securities, SG CIB and UniCredit to arrange the investor calls. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, edited by Robert Smith)

