LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro
unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has
passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than
€7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.
The automaker has set final spread for a March 2019 floating
rate note at 30bp over three month Euribor. The note was
initially marketed for a €1bn+ size at 45bp area over three
month Euribor.
Volkswagen has set the final spread for a March 2021 tranche
at 45bp over mid-swaps, after marketing a €1bn+ bond at 60bp
area over mid-swaps.
The final spread for an October 2023 tranche is 80bp over
mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than the initial level of plus 95bp area
for a €1bn+ trade.
The issuer has set the final spread for a March 2027 tranche
at 115bp over mid-swaps, after marketing a €1bn+ transaction at
130bp area over mid-swaps.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho, Societe Generale
and UniCredit are lead managers.
Books will go subject at 11.45. The expected issue ratings
are A3 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P (both with negative
outlooks).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)