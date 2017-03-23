LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen has attracted €25bn of
demand for a €8bn multi-tranche bond issue according to a lead,
the issuer's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions
cheating scandal.
The automaker has set final terms for a €2.5bn March 2019
floating rate note at 30bp over three month Euribor. The note
was initially marketed at 45bp area over three month Euribor.
Volkswagen has launched a €1.5bn March 2021 tranche at 45bp
over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than the 60bp area over mid-swaps
initial price thoughts.
A €1.5bn October 2023 tranche has been launched at 80bp over
mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than the initial level of plus 95bp
area.
The issuer has set final terms for a €2.5bn March 2027
tranche at 115bp over mid-swaps, after marketing the transaction
at 130bp area over mid-swaps.
Final books, pre-reconciliation, stood at €25bn, with
allocation and pricing this afternoon. More than €6bn of orders
were placed for the March 2019 note, over €4.5bn for the March
2021 tranche, in excess of €5.75bn for the October 2023 bond and
more than €8.75bn for the March 2027 note.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho, Societe Generale
and UniCredit are lead managers.
The expected issue ratings are A3 from Moody's and BBB+ from
S&P (both with negative outlooks).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)