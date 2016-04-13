FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower Saxony welcomes VW chairman's move to accept bonus cut
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Lower Saxony welcomes VW chairman's move to accept bonus cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - The German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s second largest shareholder, has welcomed a decision by the carmaker’s supervisory board chairman to accept cuts in his variable compensation.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that Volkswagen’s supervisory and management boards had agreed to take steps to significantly reduce executive bonuses, a move that would also trim the variable remuneration of Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

“I very much welcome this step by Mr Poetsch,” Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil said on Wednesday in a speech to lawmakers at the regional parliament in Hanover.

A “clear signal” on executives’ variable compensation is necessary, said Weil, who sits on VW’s supervisory board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.