Lower Saxony welcomes VW chairman's move to accept bonus cut

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - The German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s second largest shareholder, has welcomed a decision by the carmaker’s supervisory board chairman to accept cuts in his variable compensation.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that Volkswagen’s supervisory and management boards had agreed to take steps to significantly reduce executive bonuses, a move that would also trim the variable remuneration of Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

“I very much welcome this step by Mr Poetsch,” Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil said on Wednesday in a speech to lawmakers at the regional parliament in Hanover.

A “clear signal” on executives’ variable compensation is necessary, said Weil, who sits on VW’s supervisory board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)