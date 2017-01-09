FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Volkswagen says brand sales rise 2.8 pct in 2016
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 9, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen says brand sales rise 2.8 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Monday it closed 2016 with 5.99 million VW brand passenger cars delivered, a rise of 2.8 percent, driven by China, its largest sales market.

The company said 2016 deliveries gave it confidence for 2017, a year in which the company expects to launch several new models across all its regions.

In China, Volkswagen delivered 303,100 cars in December, a 28.7 percent rise, while in Germany monthly deliveries dropped 14.3 percent to 38,800. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.