Volkswagen says August VW brand sales flat

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its VW passenger cars brand sales rose 0.1 percent in August to 471,000 vehicles, raising its total for the first eight months of the year by 3.4 percent.

“We are still feeling the effects of the very challenging situation on world markets,” Christian Klingler, board member for sales and marketing said in a statement.

“However, we also continue to benefit from the tailwind in China and Western Europe.”