Volkswagen brand sales rise 13.7 pct in June
July 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Volkswagen brand sales rise 13.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said sales of its flagship VW brand rose 13.7 percent in June to 498,600 vehicles, extending the increase in year-to-date deliveries to 10.2 percent, the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The VW brand developed positively in the first half of the year despite the difficult situation in western Europe,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said.

“The considerable uncertainties in Europe will continue into the second half.”

Vehicle sales in western Europe excluding VW’s German home market declined 4.7 percent in the first half, the company added. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
