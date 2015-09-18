Volkswagen faces Q4 provision for Brazil restructuring -Deutsche

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects to take a triple-digit-million-euro provision to pay for restructuring in Brazil, Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch told Deutsche Bank analysts.

“Brazil remains very weak and they will need to take a triple-digit-million-euro provision for restructuring in Q4,” analyst Tom Rokossa said in note.

Volkswagen has been adjusting production capacity at its plant in Taubate, Brazil, about 90 miles (150 kilometres) northeast of Sao Paulo, where it makes the Up city car, the Gol hatchback and the Voyage sedan.

VW’s efforts to cut jobs at another plant near Sao Paulo in January triggered strikes, forcing the company to reverse layoffs of 800 workers and negotiate a new labour deal through 2019.

Despite a slump in Chinese demand, Volkswagen’s production capacity utilisation is still 100 percent in China, Deutsche Bank said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)