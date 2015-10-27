FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain in contact with Germany over VW testing, interim results by year-end
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Britain in contact with Germany over VW testing, interim results by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain has been in contact with Germany over the testing of Volkswagen models after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests, a British official said, with both countries looking to cooperate over testing certain models.

“Our Secretary of State was in contact with his counterpart in Germany,” Michael Hurwitz, Director of the Energy, Technology and International Directorate at the Department for Transport, told Briish lawmakers on parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee on Tuesday.

“They were very keen that there was no duplication of effort (on testing) ... We are trying to work out what would be a sensible cooperative programme of testing,” he said, adding that certain initial findings would be made at the end of the year. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.