FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW says braces for "tough" business; shares decline
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 25, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

VW says braces for "tough" business; shares decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Volkswagen dropped on Tuesday after the German carmaker said that business conditions have become tougher amid declining auto markets.

The business environment has become “significantly more difficult and tougher,” the company said in a statement, citing Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn as telling a staff gathering at the group’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Preferred shares of Europe’s biggest carmaker extended losses and were down 3.2 percent at 1154 GMT, trading at 149.50 euros. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.