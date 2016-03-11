VW brand passenger car sales down 4.7 pct in February

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand passenger car sales fell 4.7 percent in February to 394,000 vehicles due to slumping demand in the United States, South America and Asia Pacific.

Demand in China, the world’s largest single market, fell 3 percent, while sales in the United States fell 13.2 percent amid negative publicity over the German carmaker’s cheating of U.S. diesel emissions tests.

Sales in Europe rose 3.7 percent, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)