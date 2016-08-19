FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
VW key suppliers stop deliveries after carmaker cancels contracts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 19, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

VW key suppliers stop deliveries after carmaker cancels contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen suppliers CarTrim and ES Automobilguss on Friday said a row had erupted because the carmaker had cancelled contracts without giving a reason and had refused to offer compensation, prompting them to stop deliveries.

"Because Volkswagen declined to offer compensation, CarTrim and ES Automobilguss were forced to stop deliveries," the companies said in a statement issued through parent company Prevent DEV GmbH.

Volkswagen on Friday asked a German court to force Car Trim to resume deliveries or land executives in jail, the latest step in an escalating row that has forced Volkswagen's factory in Emden to introduce shortened working hours. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.