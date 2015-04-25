FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen Chairman Piech resigns amid leadership crisis
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen Chairman Piech resigns amid leadership crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - KVolkswagen’s supervisory board Chairman Ferdinand Piech unexpectely resigned on Saturday in the wake of a leadership crisis he kicked off earlier this month by saying he had “distanced” himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Volkswagen said in a statement that Piech had resigned from his position as Chairman as well as member of the supervisory board and any other mandates within the Volkswagen group with immediate effect.

Deputy Chairman Berthold Huber will temporarily assume leadership of the board until the election of a new chairman, the commpany said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.