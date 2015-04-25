Volkswagen senior board members say mutual trust was lost

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen said a loss of trust was to blame for the unexpected departure of Chairman Ferdinand Piech announced on Saturday.

“The members of the steering committee came to a consensus that in light of the past weeks the mutual trust necessary for successful cooperation was no longer there,” the six-member panel said in a statement.

Chairman Piech resigned after losing a showdown he provoked with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)