FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen CEO's pay nearly doubles to 17.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 12, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

Volkswagen CEO's pay nearly doubles to 17.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn’s pay nearly doubled last year as Europe’s biggest car maker posted record profits and deliveries.

Winterkorn earned 17.5 million euros ($23 million) in fixed salary, bonuses and profit incentives, compared with 9.3 million euros a year earlier, the car maker said on Monday in its annual report. That’s more than any other chief executive among Germany’s top 30 companies listed on the DAX index.

Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch is the second best paid executive on VW’s eight-member management board, earning 8.1 million euros last year, up from 4.2 million euros in 2010. The management board’s total compensation surged 92.4 percent to 70.6 million euros.

VW’s full-year net profit more than doubled to 15.4 billion euros from 6.8 billion euros, reflecting gains in the valuation of VW’s share options on German sports-car maker Porsche SE . The manufacturer sold a record 8.3 million vehicles in 2011, a 15 percent gain on the previous year. ($1=0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.