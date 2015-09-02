FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW proposes contract extension for CEO Winterkorn
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

VW proposes contract extension for CEO Winterkorn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said the Executive Committee on the supervisory board had proposed extending Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn’s contract until 2018, throwing its support behind the engineer who survived a power struggle earlier this year.

Winterkorn’s contract is due to expire in December 2016.

In April, Winterkorn survived a challenge from Ferdinand Piech, VW’s former chairman who has since resigned from his post. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)


