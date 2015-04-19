FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG Metall says no reason to undermine VW Chairman Piech
April 19, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

IG Metall says no reason to undermine VW Chairman Piech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - IG Metall union said on Sunday there is no reason to undermine Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech after the row over the carmaker’s leadership.

Berthold Huber, prominent member of the union and also deputy chairman of VW’s supervisory board, said it’s important to have two strong personalities at the top of Europe’s largest automotive group.

“We are determined with (Chairman) Piech and (Chief Executive Martin) Winterkorn to continue the successful path of VW also in future,” Huber said in a statement.

Senior supervisory board members were ready to demand Piech’s resignation at a meeting on April 16 had he not agreed to a statement backing Winterkorn, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

