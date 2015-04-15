FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW controlling family to meet to discuss leadership crisis - sources
April 15, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

VW controlling family to meet to discuss leadership crisis - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/STUTTGART, April 15 (Reuters) - The family that controls Volkswagen will meet over the coming days to discuss a leadership crisis at Europe’s biggest carmaker sparked by Chairman Ferdinand Piech’s criticism of CEO Martin Winterkorn, company sources told Reuters.

Piech, 77, will meet cousin Wolfgang Porsche and other family members, the sources said, to discuss the rift his comments have opened between their branches of VW’s controlling clan. A full board meeting is likely to follow.

VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)

