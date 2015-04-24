VW's Piech asked Porsche CEO to be ready to take VW helm - Spiegel

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech asked Porsche Chief Executive Matthias Mueller at the start of this week to be prepared to take the helm at VW, Spiegel Online reported on Friday without citing the source of the information.

Piech, who triggered a leadership crisis at Europe’s largest automaker this month by publicly withdrawing support for VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, on Thursday denied rumours he was still pushing for the CEO’s dismissal.

Senior supervisory board members backed Winterkorn at an April 16 meeting with Piech.

The VW chairman was isolated on the board’s six-member panel and would have faced calls for his own resignation had he not backed down to support Winterkorn along with the five other members, sources said.

Spokesmen for Piech’s office in Salzburg and Porsche declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)