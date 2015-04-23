FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW works council, state of Lower Saxony continue to back CEO
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

VW works council, state of Lower Saxony continue to back CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen labour representatives and the German state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder, stuck with a decision on Thursday to back Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in a leadership crisis that started earlier this month.

Senior supervisory board members on April 17 backed Winterkorn, rebuffing a challenge by Chairman Ferdinand Piech patriarch of the family that founded Europe’s largest automaker.

“For us, last week’s decision remains valid,” German daily Bild quoted works council chief Bernd Osterloh, the influential head of VW’s works council, as saying.

The state of Lower Saxony, which holds 20 percent of voting rights in Volkswagen, said last week’s decision remained the basis of premier Stephan Weil’s actions. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.