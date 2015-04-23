FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW Chairman to seek board vote on CEO ahead of May 5 AGM -NDR
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 23, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

VW Chairman to seek board vote on CEO ahead of May 5 AGM -NDR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is seeking to oust Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn ahead of the carmaker’s May 5 annual shareholder meeting, German broadcasting network NDR reported on Thursday, without citing the source of the information.

Piech, patriarch of the family that founded VW and a dominant figure at the firm for more than two decades, triggered a leadership crisis at Europe’s largest automaker by criticizing CEO Martin Winterkorn in a magazine article earlier this month.

Piech doesn’t feel tied by an April 17 decision of senior supervisory board members to back Winterkorn and is now seeking support within the ruling Porsche and Piech families for his bid to replace the CEO, NDR said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.