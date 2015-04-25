FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche SE backs VW management after chairman's exit
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 25, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Porsche SE backs VW management after chairman's exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s biggest shareholder Porsche SE backed the carmaker’s management after Chairman Ferdinand Piech resigned after losing a leadership row on Saturday.

“We have complete faith in the management of Volkswagen and regret the developments of recent days,” Porsche SE Chairman Wolfgang Porsche, who is also Piech’s cousin, said in a statement.

He added that Porsche SE, which controls 51 percent of Volkswagen’s common stock, would continue to live up to its responsibility as a major shareholder of the carmaker. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

