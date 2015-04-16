FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW leadership crisis meeting has ended -source
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 16, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

VW leadership crisis meeting has ended -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, April 16 (Reuters) - The top level Volkswagen committee meeting on the leadership crisis at Europe’s biggest automotive group has ended, a source close to the company told Reuters.

VW plunged into a full-blown leadership vacuum last week when Chairman Ferdinand Piech publicly withdrew his confidence from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

A meeting of the six-member steering committee of VW’s supervisory board, including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria has ended, the source said. Results of the meeting were not immediately known. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.