VW to issue statement on leadership on Friday - source

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects to issue a statement on Friday following a meeting of top executives on Thursday afternoon to discuss the leadership crisis at the German carmaker, a source familiar with the matter said.

A top-level VW committee met in Salzburg on Thursday to try to resolve a rift between Chairman Ferdinand Piech and CEO Martin Winterkorn but the company has yet to publish any details on the outcome of the meeting. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Noah Barkin)