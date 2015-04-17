FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW to issue statement on leadership on Friday - source
April 17, 2015

VW to issue statement on leadership on Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects to issue a statement on Friday following a meeting of top executives on Thursday afternoon to discuss the leadership crisis at the German carmaker, a source familiar with the matter said.

A top-level VW committee met in Salzburg on Thursday to try to resolve a rift between Chairman Ferdinand Piech and CEO Martin Winterkorn but the company has yet to publish any details on the outcome of the meeting. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
