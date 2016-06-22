VW supervisory board mulls damage claims against current, former execs

HANOVER, Germany, June 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board is studying the possibility of claiming damages from current and former members of the carmaker's management board in relation to its diesel emissions scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory board on Tuesday stood by a decision to endorse the former top management's actions in 2015 but is also examining whether it will claim damages from VW's current and former top executives, Poetsch said on Wednesday at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting.