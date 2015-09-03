Volkswagen CFO Poetsch to become chairman

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen ’s controlling parent company Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirmed on Thursday it had proposed to elect Hans Dieter Poetsch as chairman of Volkswagen’s supervisory board.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen’s executive committee was meeting and would propose Poetsch.

The decision will have to be approved by the full supervisory board and then voted on at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in November.

Volkswagen said its executive and nomination meetings supported the proposal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)