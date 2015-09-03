FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen CFO Poetsch to become chairman
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 3, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen CFO Poetsch to become chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen ’s controlling parent company Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirmed on Thursday it had proposed to elect Hans Dieter Poetsch as chairman of Volkswagen’s supervisory board.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen’s executive committee was meeting and would propose Poetsch.

The decision will have to be approved by the full supervisory board and then voted on at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in November.

Volkswagen said its executive and nomination meetings supported the proposal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.