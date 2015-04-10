VW labour chief says backs Winterkorn as CEO beyond 2016

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s powerful works council chief threw his support behind Martin Winterkorn, providing a powerful ally for VW’s chief executive at a time when a German magazine reported he had lost the backing of chairman Ferdinand Piech.

Weekly Der Spiegel said that Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech had distanced himself from Winterkorn, according to an extract from an advance copy of its Saturday edition.

Volkswagen’s works council chief Bernd Osterloh on Friday was quick to express his support for Winterkorn.

“We have a clear position which remains unchanged. With Dr. Winterkorn we have one of the most successful automotive managers on board,” Osterloh said in an e-mailed statement.

“If it was up to us, we would extend his contract beyond 2016,” the statement said, adding that it was in the interests of Volkswagen to focus on its core business rather than questioning the company’s leadership. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)