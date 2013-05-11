Volkswagen to build a factory in Changsa, China - paper

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen will build a factory with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles in Changsa, Hunan province, China, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday.

The factory will be built with joint venture partner SAIC , and production is set to start as soon as 2016, the paper said, without citing sources.

A formal announcement is expected as soon as Wednesday, the paper added.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)