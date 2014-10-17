FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to recall over 580,000 cars in China - govt statement
October 17, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen to recall over 580,000 cars in China - govt statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, a China joint venture of Volkswagen AG, will recall 563,605 cars due to axle issues, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

The government agency said in a statement the firm will recall New Sagitar models produced between May 2011 and May 2014 because of issues over the rear axle arm of the cars.

Separately, Volkswagen is recalling 17,485 imported Beetle due to the same axle problem, the statement said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)

