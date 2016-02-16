FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen China sales may rise in line with overall auto market in 2016 -exec
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen China sales may rise in line with overall auto market in 2016 -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG estimates its China sales may rise at a rate in line with overall auto market growth this year, the head of its China business, Jochem Heizmann, said on Tuesday.

Heizmann told reporters in Beijing that he expected China’s total passenger car market will expand in line with, or perhaps even exceed, gross domestic product growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

He added that the company was in early talks with Chinese automaker JAC Motors about the potential for cooperation between the pair.

The automaker also plans to increase its Chinese workforce by a third, reaching 120,000 by 2019 from the current staff of 90,000, Heizmann said.

Boosted by China, Volkswagen’s group sales returned to growth in January, the company said last week.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.