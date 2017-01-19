FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Volkswagen sees China's auto market sales expanding 5 pct in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen sees China's auto market sales expanding 5 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG expects the Chinese auto market to grow at a slower pace of five percent in 2017, the German automaker's China chief said on Thursday, as tax incentives for small-engined cars are rolled back.

Volkswagen's prediction, made by its China Chief Executive Jochem Heizmann, is the same as China's automakers association, which said earlier this month it expects vehicle sales to grow 5 percent this year.

China's auto market, the world's largest, got a shot in the arm after the government cut taxes on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or below in late 2015, helping lift vehicle sales to 13.7 percent growth last year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.